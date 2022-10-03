President Donald Trump is going to court again. This time, he's going on the offensive.

Bloomberg is reporting that Trump is suing fake news hoaxers CNN for defamation to the tune of $475 million. He believes, as do I, that the network "has escalated a campaign of libel and slander against him recently because it fears he’ll run for re-election in 2024" According to Bloomberg:

CNN has attempted to taint Trump “with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,’” the former president’s lawyers said in the suit filed Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Trump is seeking at least $475 million in damages, according to the filing. “Beyond simply highlighting any negative information about the plaintiff and ignoring all positive information about him, CNN has sought to use its massive influence -- purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source -- to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

We can all hope and pray that he's successful. That would be wonderful. Unfortunately, our two-tier justice system is unlikely to reward their #1 target or damage one of the top propaganda machines, but the effort is still worth it.