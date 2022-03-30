For complete transparency, I've opposed Disney and kept my kids away from the Neo-Marxist company for a long time. That was a personal decision based on how they've used propaganda and bullying against not only their young target audience but also businesses who they deem to be a threat. I haven't made a habit of sharing my disgust for the company until recently. Now, it seems we're ready to rally America-First patriots and anyone who loves this country to oppose the radical agenda Disney has been rolling out against us.

Thankfully, I'm not alone in this call to action. I'm not even close to being the loudest, either. Anyone who gets their news from corporate media is likely unaware that Disney's leadership is doing everything they can to push the LGBTQIA+ (yes, it's a large acronym and it's growing for some odd reason) onto the youngest and most impressionable among us. It isn't just their opposition to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill. They are inserting the transgender supremacy narrative into everything they do.

Christopher Rufo, one of the strongest opponents against Cultural Marxism in general and Critical Race Theory in particular, took to Twitter to share an important message. "We are waging moral war against Disney," he said. "We are directly targeting their public reputation. We are turning half of their customers against them."

Rufo exposed the radical "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" executives at Disney have. From there, we can only hope for more revelations to come out and for parents to be made aware of the people leading the company that so many of them rely on to entertain their children.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro from The Daily Wire had some thoughts as well.

"So Disney's business plan is now radical activists > parents," he Tweeted. "Let's see how well it works out for them."

Hopefully he'll use his access to a considerably sized audience to do more then wait and see. It's important that anyone who loves America works together to get the word out because we aren't going to hear any of this from corporate media. They LOVE Disney. Many of them are literally OWNED by Disney. Only independent media can disseminate the many evils the company is perpetrating.

This isn't just for parents, either. Far too many America-First patriots give money to Disney through their various products, services, and companies. Their catalog of programs is vast, which makes it hard for some to let go. But until Disney realizes they should not mix their Cultural Marxist ideologies with the entertainment they present, we should all consider replacing whatever it is we buy from them. I enjoyed The Mandalorian, but I won't see any future seasons as long as I have to pay Disney+ in order to watch it.

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich took a much more direct approach, pointing out there are Biblical implications to the evil that Disney is pushing onto children.

"I used to think Sodom and Gomorrah was a metaphor," he Tweeted. "This Disney stuff suggests not. Remember how that story ends."

There is nothing metaphoric about Sodom, Gomorrah, or the evils being promoted by Disney. It's all real and all very destructive to their victims. But unlike Sodom and Gomorrah, Disney's depravity is not limited to a geographic area. Their reach is unequalled and their messaging is far more perverse. They're going after kids. They want today's children to be victims so they can grow up and be tomorrow's Democrats. From there, they hope to make them into the future radical progressive leaders of the world.

I detailed all of this in my latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel.

Disney's attack on the righteousness and innocence of children is not a passing fad. It's a full-blown agenda that can only be stopped through concerted opposition by people who don't hate America.