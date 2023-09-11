It appears the U.S. Government in general and the FDA in particular are in rinse-and-repeat mode when it comes to the Covid-19 "vaccines." They're running the same scripts they ran last year, which were updated versions of the scripts they ran the previous year. One might think they're banking on jab-addicts to drive adoption and jab-nannies to force-feed them to everyone else.

The new Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 injections have been approved by the FDA. Full-approval was given to inject into arms of people over 12-years-old and Emergency Use Authorization covers them for jabbing babies as young as six-months-old.

That's all bad enough, but it gets worse. The new jabs are NOT designed for the current dominant variants. These jabs were built for the XBB.1.5 subvariant, which has basically died out. If the name sounds familiar, it could be because Jimmy Fallon made a fool of himself singing an ode to the subvariant eight months ago.

One might think they're unleashing this onto the nation because these jabs work better than the previous ones. Nope. Pfizer and Moderna are proud that the antibody response of the new injections are "similar" to the old ones. You know, the ones that didn't stop infection, didn't slow spread, didn't prevent hospitalizations, and increased death rates.

We really are living in a clown world.

Here's an article generated from corporate media reports by Discern Reporter:

U.S. drug regulators authorized new COVID-19 vaccines on September 11 in an effort to address the current vaccines' poor effectiveness. The FDA cleared the shots from Moderna and Pfizer, which will be available to Americans as young as 6 months old later this month. Vaccination continues to be crucial for public health and protection against severe consequences of COVID-19. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were approved for individuals aged 12 and older, with emergency authorization granted for those aged 6 months to 11 years. Novavax's vaccine was not mentioned in the authorization. The authorized shots target the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the Omicron virus variant, although this subvariant has already been largely replaced by newer strains such as EG.5. The authorizations were granted based on studies that showed neutralizing antibody levels comparable to the previous versions of the vaccines. The CDC will meet with its advisers to determine which populations should receive the new vaccines, with the federal government covering the cost if recommended. While many countries have advised younger and healthy individuals against COVID-19 vaccination due to the decrease in cases, the CDC is considering recommending annual COVID-19 shots. Pfizer and Moderna have stated that the new shots will cost around $110 to $130. The number of shots required varies based on age group and prior vaccination. Individuals aged 5 years and older are eligible for a single dose, while children aged 6 months to 4 years who have been previously vaccinated can receive one or two doses. Children in that age group who have not been vaccinated can receive three doses of the new Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the new Moderna vaccine. The FDA expects to update the vaccines annually, similar to influenza vaccines. However, some experts have criticized the authorization of the new shots due to the lack of strong data. They argue that booster doses should be focused on individuals at higher risk of severe disease.

They're not even trying to pretend like these are going to work. They're just relying on the sheep to roll up their sleeves and obey. Considering the vast majority of Americans chose to get jabbed the first time, perhaps there's no need for Big Pharma or the FDA to try a different approach.