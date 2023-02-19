"Educatin' With Satan": Corporate Media's Attempt to Normalize After School Satan Clubs Is Dangerous

The recent surge in "After School Satan Clubs" popping up in public school districts across the country has sparked outrage among conservative and Christian parents. As a result, corporate media is doing whatever it can to make the demonic indoctrination groups seem harmless and even beneficial.

An article over at KOIN, Portland's CBS affiliate, positioned the actions of The Satanic Temple in the most positive light imaginable. I discussed this for an upcoming episode of The JD Rucker Show.

According to the news outlet, there's nothing to worry about because The Satanic Temple isn't really about Satan. It's just an advocacy group:

First, some background: The club is a project of The Satanic Temple (TST), which, despite its name, doesn’t worship the Biblical figure — or even believe Satan exists. Instead, TST says Satan is a literary figure representing “rejecting tyranny over the human mind and spirit.” The organization operates as more of an advocacy group, saying it aims to “encourage empathy, reject tyrannical authority,” in addition to promoting “common sense” and “opposing injustice.” The group has made many court challenges to (often conservative) laws that may only protect or promote Christianity, as The Hill reports.

They really think we're stupid. At least they hope we are. This corporate media outlet and the Temple itself want us to believe they picked Satan to be their mascot because he was the best representation of "rejecting tyranny." The statement itself is insane because the tyranny they're referring to is the sovereignty of God.

It's like opening up a restaurant called "The Chicken Place," but when you go in they say they don't actually serve chicken. They serve "flightless foul" because they don't actually believe that chickens exist but since chickens represent scrumptious protein, they named their restaurant after the fictional birds.

But they're not just trying to normalize The Satanic Temple. More importantly, they're trying to normalize the "After School Satan Clubs" administered by the Temple. And while they claim this is not a religious organization, they are doing this in response to OTHER religious organizations. According to the article:

According to TST, After School Satan Club chapters are opened at public schools in response to other religious groups opening or operating clubs at schools. (The Chesapeake club was opened after an Evangelical Good News Club began operating at B.M. Williams.) The organization says After School Satan Clubs “provide a safe and inclusive alternative” to Christian-based groups that may seek to “convert school children to their belief system.” TST says its After School Satan Clubs encourage critical thinking, rationalism, creative artistry and science. Children ages 5-12 are allowed to attend with parental permission, the Temple says. “Proselytization is not our goal, and we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism,” writes TST. “We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors.”

They want our kids to appreciate nature but to disregard eternal damnation in Hell. Unfortunately, this makes sense to far too many people.