53
Nikki Haley Is the UniParty Swamp's Champion and Must Be Stopped
Like it or not, we need a backup quarterback just in case the Deep State prevents Donald Trump from running. Nikki Haley ain't the one.
JD Rucker
Dec 26, 2023
53
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

I support President Donald Trump for reelection. I'm not a sycophant by any means. In fact, I've been extremely critical of him on multiple fronts, most notably the lockdowns and Operation Warp Speed. But after comparing and contrasting him to other candidates, I believe he is still our best bet to sit in the Oval Office while we all try to save this nation.

If the Deep State wasn't so involved in trying to take out Trump through lawfare or other means, I wouldn't even be paying attention to what was happening with the other candidates. None of them have a chance of beating Trump in the primaries. But with the Deep State doing their thing and no way to know for sure if they'll succeed in preventing Trump from being the Republican nominee, we have to look at the other options to select our best "backup quarterback."

Ron DeSantis has been a decent governor and, unlike many Trump supporters, I can accept him as the nominee if the Deep State has their way. I don't trust Vivek Ramaswamy but I like many of the things he says so he would be my third choice. The rest aren't even a consideration and I would probably force myself to look at RFK Jr despite his many radical leftist policies, most notably for the economy. The way I see it, if we're going to be stuck with an awful president it might as well be someone who's going to expose the jabs.

Sadly, among "the rest" who I would never consider is the UniParty Swamp's anointed champion, Nikki Haley. She is quickly usurping DeSantis as the runner up with the help of Wall Street, corporate media, and the GOP Establishment. Having her as the nominee should the Deep State stop Trump would be an unmitigated disaster, as I explained on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show.

53 Comments
America First Report

America First Report: JD Rucker

There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

JD Rucker

Recent Episodes

9:25
Climate Change Will Be the W.H.O.'s Skeleton Key for Total Control
 • 
JD Rucker
36:39
Project Icebreaker: The Beginning of a One World Digital Currency System
 • 
JD Rucker
11:51
Disparity in Jay Inslee's Easter vs Ramadan Tweets Demonstrates Satanic Left's Hatred for Christianity
 • 
JD Rucker
12:37
"Educatin' With Satan": Corporate Media's Attempt to Normalize After School Satan Clubs Is Dangerous
 • 
JD Rucker
1:53:03
Will a Full-Blown Global Economic Collapse Strike in 2023?
 • 
JD Rucker
15:05
12 Reasons Why It Is Impossible for Any Rational Person to Be Optimistic About the U.S. Economy at This Point
 • 
JD Rucker
21:32
The REAL Story Behind the Konnech CEO Arrest and the NY Times' "Embarrassing" Article
 • 
JD Rucker