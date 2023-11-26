Climate Change Will Be the W.H.O.'s Skeleton Key for Total Control

During a recent interview, Vanessa Kerry explained why she believes climate change must be classified as a public health predicament. As founder of Seed Global Health and daughter of Climate Czar John Kerry, it makes sense for her to be harping about this.

But there is a much more nefarious reason Kerry and others are calling on climate change to be included as a health issue. The push to make the World Health Organization the supreme ruling body over all nations through multiple agendas, including the Pandemic Treaty, is the globalist's ultimate play for worldwide control. Centralizing health decision through a single global entity is bad enough. Giving them the "skeleton key" of climate change at their disposal is checkmate against freedom.

With climate change, the globalists can bring literally everything under their umbrella. Every decision from the food we eat to the cars we drive to the clothes we wear will fall under the rules set by the World Health Organization and enforced by governments after they willfully give away sovereignty.

This is already in motion. We must pray that God intervenes. We must spread the word. But second only to prayer, we must prepare ourselves by becoming as independent and self-reliant as possible. We must do whatever we can to protect ourselves and our families by removing any dependence on government regardless of the situation.

Get ready now. Just don't forget to pray along the way.