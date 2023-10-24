GOP House Whip Tom Emmer has been designated by his conference as their Speaker of the House. For those who are unfamiliar with Emmer, he is an anti-Trump, UniParty Swamp RINO who makes Kevin McCarthy look like a constitutional conservative.

There have been many theories floated about why he's so popular among House Republicans. Let's look at those theories, then I'll explain the real reason he's being thrusted upon America to become second in line for the presidency.

Many believe this is just another attack by the McCarthy-lovers to punish Congressman Matt Gaetz. It's as if they're saying, "If you thought you didn't like McCarthy, just wait until we give the gavel to a raging RINO."

Others think this is the moderate wing of the party thumbing their nose at Donald Trump. Emmer has been a quiet Never-Trump from the start, accepting benefits from the President when it behooved him but secretly working behind the scenes to subvert him and his agenda. Like most Never-Trumpers in Congress who are too cowardly to voice their opinions, Emmer's real feelings are only shared to those he trusts. With that said, I have confirmed with two of his "allies" that he hates Trump and always has. Trump also knows this which is why has opposed Emmer multiple times.

One popular theory that's floating around is the idea that Emmer will help turn back on the money-laundering scheme known as Ukrainian "aid." Proponents of this theory claim Ukraine is what sunk Jim Jordan's chances. This is at least partially true, but not the biggest reason.

Some are saying Emmer will open the door to abolishing the Electoral College and deciding the presidential race by popular vote. While it's true that Emmer has supported this, I find it hard to believe that this is the reason for his ascension.

While any of these reasons may play a role in some of the individual votes by GOP members, the biggest reason he is being promoted despite being wildly unpopular among GOP voters is that Emmer is compromised. The puppet masters over the UniParty Swamp, whether you want to call them the Principalities and Powers or the Multipolar World Order, will only allow someone who is compromised and under their control to be Speaker of the House.

To be clear, EVERY member of Congress is compromised to some extent. Some are only partially compromised and are not necessarily being controlled by the powers-that-be. Many if not most are completely compromised to the point that they can act and say decent things most of the time but when the call comes in for them to vote in this direction or promote an idea in a different direction, they obediently comply.

Those they cannot compromise, they eliminate. Ask Madison Cawthorn.

McCarthy is compromised on multiple levels. Steve Scalise, the initial offering by the GOP to replace McCarthy, is fully compromised as well. Jim Jordan, the 2nd most popular Republican in America right now, clearly wasn't compromised enough or he would be Speaker today.

Emmer, unfortunately, may be the most compromised Republican in the House. He's not as compromised as Mitch McConnell or Lindsey Graham in the Senate, but in the lower chamber his is a pure lapdog for the globalist elite cabal.

I'm sure there will be those who think I'm crazy or simply wrong, but I'm neither. Okay, I might be a LITTLE crazy sometimes but I have enough information about DC to know that Emmer is a full-blown puppet who will do whatever his handlers tell him to do. This is an absolute disaster if it's not stopped. Let's pray there's enough integrity among a handful of House Republicans to prevent this travesty.