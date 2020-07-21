Jul 21, 2020 • 20M

Dear Gavin Newsom: Religious freedom at church or through in-home Bible study is essential

JD Rucker
 
1.0×
0:00
-19:34
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to America First Report: JD Rucker to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments

The California Governor isn't just trying to play it too safe or hurt the economy. He and his cronies are attacking religion in general.