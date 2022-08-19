Did Mike Pence Plant the Seed for a False Flag Attack Against the FBI?

Mike Pence gave a seemingly heartfelt speech the other day to defend the "rank-and-file" at the FBI and to call on people to stop attacking them. We can only assume he means we need to stop criticizing them since I do not recall physical attacks against FBI agents recently. So Pence wants us to accept what they do, blame Merrick Garland for political bias, and move on as if there isn't really anything wrong with the bureau itself.

He said, "Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop. Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police. I also want to remind my fellow Republicans, we can hold the attorney general accountable for the decision he made without attacking the rank-and-file law enforcement personnel at the FBI."

Listen:

Pence claimed the Republican Party is the party of law and order. This is mostly true, especially compared to the lawless Democrat Party. But the FBI has demonstrated time and again that they are not an organization of law and order. They unleash their devious tactics on the American people in a way that can only be seen as a trial run for a near-future police state. Today's FBI operates under the vision of Barack Obama who pictured a federal enforcement unit dedicated to keeping law-abiding citizens in line with the Deep State's nefarious goals.

Pence claimed calls to defund the FBI are like calls to defund the police. This is absolutely wrong. The stark difference here is that the uniformity of tactics and goals of our centralized FBI are fundamentally corrupt. Actions of individual FBI agents are defended by the organization even when they're universally opposed by the people.

On the flip side, actions by individual cops who go over the line are disavowed by their departments. Cops get fired for doing their jobs wrong. FBI agents get promoted for doing what the people believe to be wrong. Most problems we have with police are diverse and truly one-off while the problems we have with the FBI are systemic.

This is not about holding Merrick Garland, Christopher Wray, or a few "bad apples" at the top accountable, as Pence would have us believe. The reason that so many are calling to defund the FBI is because the rot pervades throughout the bureau.

A majority of Americans believe the FBI is the "personal gestapo" of the Biden regime, but this is inaccurate. Pence and others would have you believe that Biden and Garland have somehow transformed the FBI into what it is today, but they seem to forget that the Gretchen Whitmer fednapping plot happened under Donald Trump and Bill Barr. They forget that people like Ron Paul have been calling out the anti-American foundation of the FBI itself for decades, or that we've seen Gestapo-like actions from the FBI since its inception.

There have been about two dozen whistleblowers at the FBI that have come out in recent days. That may seem like a lot, but that means there are around 7,800 special agents and 11,000 other FBI employees who are either too weak to speak out against corruption, too incompetent to realize the corruption exists, or are political hacks themselves who relish in it all.

Julie Kelly over at American Greatness put out an important thread Thursday that highlights why Pence is wrong to say the problems at the FBI are limited and that the rank-and-file are just cops doing their jobs.

Hey @Mike_Pence you should have a chat with these women, tell them to stop criticizing the FBI! And you need to defend the FBI investigator in the Whitmer case who beat up his wife in a drunken rage and was arrested after driving around town drunk before cops caught him. GOP must defend law enforcement no matter what!

And you should tell Brandon Caserta, one of the 2 men acquitted in Whitmer hoax, that he shouldn't complain that he spent 18 months in prison after FBI entrapped him. He's innocent but BACK THE BLUE! Hey @Mike_Pence hundreds of Americans have been tormented by FBI over Jan 6. Here's one: Tom Caldwell, a former Navy Lt. Comm, dragged out of his house, watched FBI agents point rifles at his wife standing in her nightgown. Who are they to complain?

Those four examples are telling and when I was putting together today's show I started making a list of other clear-cut examples of total corruption within the organization itself. After finding a dozen incidents that proved the point, I realized that chances are strong our audience is already well-aware that the FBI makes political decisions to determine not only which cases they need to pursue, but which ones require a full-blown coverup in order to prevent others from pursuing them.

We saw this in its starkest form with the Hunter Biden laptop coverup. Lest we forget, they had the laptop in their possession since 2019. Under Bill Barr, they chose not to pursue it. Instead, they went after Rudy Giuliani, John Paul Mac Isaac, and others who wanted the truth to get out about Joe Biden. Hammering home more examples of FBI malfeasance simply isn't necessary for an America First audience who knows the corruption runs deep.

Before aborting that angle of discussion, a few conspiratorial thoughts crossed my mind. Mike Pence may be a backstabbing RINO and a compromised politician, but he's not an idiot. He had to realize that coming forth now in defense of the FBI would be politically damaging. He could have just as easily skipped the calls to stop attacking the FBI by simply saying Merrick Garland should be held accountable. That's the type of milquetoast statement he's made in the past. Why would he risk losing political points to defend the FBI?

The possible reason is not good. As both an agent of the Uniparty Swamp and a minion of the globalist elites, Pence is a tool to spread the messages the powers-that-be want heard. It was conspicuous to me when I first heard it that he said we must stop "attacking the rank-and-file," but I couldn't put my finger on what bothered me about it until I stepped back and put more pieces together. We've heard warnings since shortly after the Mar-a-Lago raid that domestic terrorists may target FBI headquarters or other federal buildings. We even heard an odd warning from the FBI and DHS about a possible dirty bomb attack. Looking at it all as a whole, it made me wonder if they have something planned.

If nothing happens, then Pence's defense of the FBI will hang over him every time the bureau does something bad. But what if something happens? What if there are literal attacks against the rank-and-file at the FBI? Donald Trump has been hitting the FBI hard for their raid and his supporters have been outraged by the clear political bias they've demonstrated. If an actual terrorist attack DOES happen, Pence will be viewed as being on the right side of the matter for calling on people to stop attacking while Trump would be blamed for inciting the attacks.

Average Americans do not want to believe our own government would engage in false flag attacks despite decades of evidence that they do. Today, the United States is a powder keg of division that's ready to blow up in the streets of cities across the country with one major inciting incident. Were the Mar-a-Lago raid, subsequent warnings of domestic terrorism, and Pence's politically inexplicable statement of support for the FBI all seeds planted in preparation for a false flag attack that would put a target on the backs of every America First patriot?

God forbid.

Dividing America has been one of the intentions of the globalist elites for some time. The riots of the summer of 2020 were a trial run. Imagine if both sides of the political aisle were prompted to act out. Imagine if the civil war most Americans desperately want to avoid is prompted by a false flag attack and subsequent crackdown on America First patriots. In such a scenario, Mike Pence would have the opportunity to be "the great uniter" of the nation. He would be positioned to be installed into the White House in 2025.

They say when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail. It seems all the machinations and moving parts in the various plots against America bring me back to The Great Reset as the end goal. It's possible that my single-mindedness to prevent that ugly future makes me see conspiracies in every shadow. Then again, perhaps the reason I and others see it like that is because it's true.