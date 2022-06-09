FBI Acts as Marketing Arm for J6 Committee With Conveniently-Timed Arrest of Republican Candidate

Either the Democrat/Deep State/Media cabal thinks we're stupid, or many of us really are. Or both. It's probably both.

On the day the January 6 Unselect Committee is poised to have their prime time televised gaslighting hearing, the FBI engaged in a promotional marketing piece by arresting Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly.

According to Axios:

The FBI arrested Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, on Thursday after serving out a search warrant on his home in Allendale, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to Axios. Kelley was arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Bill Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, said in a statement Thursday. He is one of five candidates who qualified for the Republican primary to be held in August. "Ryan Kelley, 40, of Allendale, Michigan, was arrested this morning on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach," Miller said. "He was arrested in Allendale. Mr. Kelley is to make his initial appearance this afternoon in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan." "A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law," Miller added. Kelley was charged on Thursday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority during the riot, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

It has been 519 days since January 6, 2021. For the FBI to pick TODAY, the day the prime time gaslighting special is happening, to arrest a Republican candidate over J6 charges tells us their job is to do marketing for Democrats.