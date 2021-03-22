Mar 22, 2021 • 12M

Media blackout at the border means things are MUCH worse than we even suspect

JD Rucker
 
1.0×
0:00
-12:08
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to America First Report: JD Rucker to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments

How bad could things really be at the border? We already know the border crisis is terrible based on anecdotal reports, and that should truly concern us. If things weren't as bad as we thought, the White House would be quick to try to debunk it with their friendly mainstream media puppets. The fact they won't let media anywhere near the various migrant facilities is telling... and terrifying.