Mar 22, 2021 • 12M
Media blackout at the border means things are MUCH worse than we even suspect
Open in playerListen on
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments
How bad could things really be at the border? We already know the border crisis is terrible based on anecdotal reports, and that should truly concern us. If things weren't as bad as we thought, the White House would be quick to try to debunk it with their friendly mainstream media puppets. The fact they won't let media anywhere near the various migrant facilities is telling... and terrifying.