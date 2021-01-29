Jan 29, 2021 • 34M
Non-Compliance: Texas church shooting hero Stephen Willeford advises how gunowners move forward under Biden
Open in playerListen on
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments
When Stephen Willeford confronted the Sutherland Springs church shooter, he felt that he was led by God to this moment. Now, we're faced with a serious threat in DC to our Second Amendment rights and Willeford is ready to fight again.