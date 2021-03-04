Mar 4, 2021 • 12M
Tell your legislatures to adopt this Tennessee bill that makes blocking a highway a felony offense
There are already too many laws on the books which is why I'm rarely a fan of legislation making something new illegal. But a Tennessee bill that would make blocking a highway a felony offense has my full support, and I encourage others to share it with their state legislators as well.