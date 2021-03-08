Mar 8, 2021 • 10M

The only thing that can stop Gavin Newsom's recall is if the system is rigged. Which it is.

JD Rucker
 
1.0×
0:00
-10:29
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to America First Report: JD Rucker to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments

Recall efforts in California are a matter of the state version of The Swamp versus the citizens with national implications on multiple levels. With nearly 2 million signatures collected, it's clear recall SHOULD go forward. If it doesn't, blame a system that's rigged beyond repair.