Two Days of Pride Month Has Already Exposed the Existential Threat of Wokeness

My years of tracking and reporting on the radical left has given me pretty thick skin when it comes to their woke shenanigans. Very few things surprise me anymore even as they continue to lurch leftward to depths we once thought unimaginable from America citizens. But this year's "Pride Month" has already been so much worse than the rest that I've actually been taken aback. It's bad, and it's almost certainly going to get much worse as the month goes on.

And we're only finishing up Day 2.

A pair of stories that I covered over at The Liberty Daily were among the multitudes of idiotic virtue signals sent forth by the woke crowd. Unfortunately, it seems as if just about every component of American life has been hit by this crowd. We are accustomed to wokeness in Hollywood, but only after Biden was installed into the White House did we see wokeness pollute our military.

On the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show, I covered the LGBTQIA+ lunacy in the final segment. I'm replaying that segment on the America First Report podcast because it's worth doubly noting.

The first bout of idiocy came from the actor who played a character I loved as a child. Wonder Woman was never woke. She was a feminist in many ways, but not from a radical perspective and definitely not in a way that would in any way promote the current LGBTQIA+ supremacy agenda. Nevertheless, Lynda Carter decided to use this moment for virtue signaling through her beloved character.

As I posted at The Liberty Daily:

The radical left wants everything to be able LGBTQIA+ issues. I know it's "Pride Month" but let's face the facts. EVERY month has become some sort of tribute to the gay, trans, queer, or one of the other 57 gender varieties currently being sloshed around woke society. Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman in the 1980s, decided to sacrifice her iconic character on the altar of LGBTQIA+ supremacy today: I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention. Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.

Even if we set aside the absolute weakness of people who need icons in order to cope with life, we should not ignore that celebrities have been preying on these weaknesses for a while now. They crave the attention. Sometimes they crave even more than that; I wouldn't be shocked if Carter starts backing some LGBTQIA+ product of some sort soon.

But that's Hollywood. That's to be expected. For our own Marine Corps, the fighting men and women who keep this nation safe, to be embracing wokeness during Pride Month is inexcusable. As I also reported from The Liberty Daily:

Patriots across the nation were appalled yesterday when the official Twitter account for the United States Marine Corps posted a woke declaration of their adherence to LGBTQIA+ supremacy, a common theme throughout the Biden-Harris regime.

I may be wrong, but if feels like many if not most American patriots are not treating this as the threat it represents. It's as if many conservatives are so concerned they might get labeled a bigot that they're unwilling to call out the idiocy that is permeating through society, infesting our military, education system, and other areas where such wokeness does not belong.

If Hollywood and corporate media want to promote LGBTQIA+ supremacy, we can choose to ignore it or fight it. But the fact that this agenda has spread so rapidly into areas that make it dangerous, including the military and our education system, means that we do not have a choice. We must spread the truth and fight this issue with everything we have because it's already doing real damage to the nation.

Don't be shy, folks. Call it out when you see it. The left is going to label you as a bigot whether you address LGBTQIA+ supremacy or not. There's no need to shy away from this important battle.