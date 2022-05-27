Wayne Allyn Root and the Necessity of The Liberty Daily

Yesterday, I was blessed and honored to go on Wayne Allyn Root's radio show. It was my first time on his show, though I've heard many episodes. We had never spoken prior to going on air, so when he introduced me and noticed that I was editor at The Liberty Daily, he perked up.

"I go to TheLibertyDaily.com all the time, several times a day," he said. "That and The Gateway Pundit are probably my one and two most favorite websites in the country."

He had to mention Uncanceled News simply because that's where the story was that caught their attention, but the funny part is his producer almost certainly found that story on The Liberty Daily. Uncanceled News is another aggregator, but it doesn't get nearly the attention that I put into The Liberty Daily. If TLD is the firehose of news American patriots need to read and hear, then Uncanceled News is the small sprinkler system.

It has truly been a blessing to work on The Liberty Daily. Matthew, the founder and owner, does the heavy lifting but I have the privilege of running the site on weekends and occasionally throughout the week, plus I post stories there daily. I consider my work there to be among my most important from a political perspective because the site reaches millions of Americans every month.

It needs to reach more.

What people like Wayne Allyn Root and others have discovered is that TLD delivers unflinching America First stories. Just as conservative Republican politicians must fight both Democrats and RINOs, so too must TLD fight both leftwing corporate media as well as milquetoast GOP Establishment media. There are far too many patriotic Americans who are still getting their daily news from "right leaning" outlets that are really just shills for The Swamp. That needs to change.

If I did not work for TLD, nothing would change about this article or my interview with Wayne Allyn Root. I would promote it wholeheartedly because it acts as one of the few legitimately America First news sources today. Root mentioned The Gateway Pundit, which we love. On the latest episode of America First Report, I mentioned some of the other sites I like as well. There really aren't as many as most believe. Some who were once strong, conservative websites have gone full-corporate and quietly embraced the GOP Establishment.

Doing so is lucrative as long as you're willing to sell out the nation and back the Mike Pences and Mitch McConnells of the world. For me and Matthew at The Liberty Daily, that's simply not an option which is why I strongly encourage everyone to spread the word about the site. We're reaching millions today, but we need to reach tens of millions. We need to fill the gap left when Drudge Report went full-blown woke.

Today, millions of patriots struggle to find news sources they can trust to keep an America First stance from start to finish. At The Liberty Daily, we'll always keep that as our top focus.