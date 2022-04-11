Dr. Mehmet Oz Needs to Lose to Remind President Trump That He Needs to Listen to His Base

The race for U.S. Senator in Pennsylvania took on an added importance over the weekend when President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Dr. Mehmet Oz. This is a foul move that smells like a combination of two pressure points coming together.

The first is a universal pressure about Trump's place in the GOP. He needs to endorse as many winners as possible in order to cement his position as the top influencer among Republicans. That means the people he endorses need to win, which is why he never endorses true America First patriots if they're not polling well. One can even argue that he pulled his endorsement of Mo Brooks for the U.S. Senate race in Alabama because he was losing.

When Trump endorsed Brooks, he was leading the pack by a mile at over 40%. In the months that followed, Brooks has been attacked heavily by Mitch McConnell's various PACs and candidates. That combined with the fact that his team is running one of the worst Senate campaigns in recent memory is why he fell to third place at around 17%.

Trump claimed he pulled his endorsement because Brooks said it's time to move on from focusing on 2020 election fraud. I completely disagree with Brooks on this point, but I can promise you this. Considering Trump continues to endorse other candidates who have not fought nearly as hard as Brooks to expose the 2020 stolen election, it's a safe bet that if Brooks was still leading the pack then he would still have Trump's endorsement.

The second pressure point for Trump comes from his donors and advisors. They're essentially one in the same. Some earn his ear because they work for him. Others earn his ear because they donate to his campaigns. He puts a lot of weight in both camps when it comes to guiding him through political issues such as endorsements. Both his advisors and his donors love Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The good news about all of this is that it reminds me of who Trump really is. He does listen to people. Sometimes he listens to the wrong people, but he's shown a willingness to listen to his base when we're loud enough about it all. The perfect example happened during the 2016 campaign when he started pushing his "softening." Around August, less than a month after the Republican National Convention, he started floating the idea of not being as hard on illegal aliens as he had been during the primary campaign.

This was, of course, at the behest of his advisors and large donors who thought he would have a better chance of beating Hillary Clinton if he toned down his rhetoric about illegal aliens. He started saying that maybe he would only focus on deporting convicted criminals instead of the millions of other illegal aliens. He even went on a "town hall" style show with Sean Hannity to try to sell it to the people. Both he and Hannity kept trying to convince the audience that you can't just deport millions of people who had been in the United States for years.

The people weren't having it. The live audience booed and the backlash from conservative media was harsh. I know because I was among them. The "softening," as it was called, lasted about a week and a half before he went back to his original campaign promises of deporting those who had stolen our sovereignty, including so-called DREAMers. As a result, it worked.

He will listen to us if we're loud enough. The best way to remind him that he needs to listen to us more carefully is to send a stark message about Dr. Mehmet Oz. He is not a Republican. He is not a conservative. He does not believe in America-First. He's the next Mitt Romney, who Trump also endorsed. In fact, he may end up being worse than Romney if he makes it to Capitol Hill.

I posted an article last year about the various leftist stances Dr. Oz has held, not to mention his affection for globalism as one of Klaus Schwab's favorite young leaders. Here's an excerpt:

When a conservative thinks about what Republican policy platforms should include, there are certain things we do not expect to see:

Bail reform

Gun control

Transgender surgeries for children

Vaxx-nannying

The Great Reset

What do all of these things have in common, other than being associated with the political left? They all happen to be policies actively and aggressively promoted by “Republican” U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. He’s running in arguably the most consequential Senate race in 2022, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, his name recognition may be enough to propel him to a primary win. We need to stop him.

Then, of course, there's the vaccines. We'll talk about that at another time.

Dr. Mehmet Oz needs to lose. It's not just because he's a slimy RINO who will not represent our values. It's because Donald Trump needs a reminder that he needs to listen to his base over his advisors and donors.