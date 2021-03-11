Mar 11, 2021 • 8M

Why is $3.75 billion in Covid relief money going to the Bill Gates organization that fights AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria?

JD Rucker
 
1.0×
0:00
-7:38
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to America First Report: JD Rucker to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
There are plenty of shows out there that claim to be "conservative" or "Republican," but many of them are just RINOs, Neo-Cons, and swamp dwellers playing for attention from the GOP Establishment. This show is for America-First patriots only.
Episode details
Comments

There is plenty of pork in the Covid relief bill, but this particular one is a direct insult to taxpayers and those who have experienced hardship through the lockdowns. What do AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria have to do with Covid-19? We have plenty of questions.

Watch the whole episode that includes this and other stories at https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/03/todays-big-tech-tyranny-is-a-dry-run-for-future-dystopian-censorship