Why is $3.75 billion in Covid relief money going to the Bill Gates organization that fights AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria?
There is plenty of pork in the Covid relief bill, but this particular one is a direct insult to taxpayers and those who have experienced hardship through the lockdowns. What do AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria have to do with Covid-19? We have plenty of questions.
