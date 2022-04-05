Pandemic Panic Theater Is Back, but at Least It's Not Hemorrhagic Fever... Yet

Two of the most informed and, frankly, interesting guests I've had the pleasure to interview over the past couple of months both talked about hemorrhagic fever and the Chinese Communist Party's goals of weaponizing it against the world. Both Dr. Li-Meng Yan and Lt. General Thomas McInerney warned Americans on my show about the prospects of a very different type of pandemic coming to the world, a pandemic that won't have a 99.993% recovery rate for people under the age of 50.

As the early stages of the latest round of Pandemic Panic Theater rears its ugly head, it seems very likely that any future hemorrhagic fever has been put on hold temporarily. If you believe, as I do, that pretty much everything that's been happening in the world has been part of The Great Reset agenda planned and initiated by the globalist elites, then it seems unlikely they would hit us with hemorrhagic fever while we were in the middle of another round of Covid lockdowns and restrictions. They'd want maximum initial exposure, which means letting people out and about living semi-normal lives before slamming us with a disease far deadlier than the coronavirus.

It's not exactly good news, but at least it seems their plans are being extended out a bit longer than many of us expected. Mac Slavo over at SHTF Plan laid out what's happening with what appears to be the next stage of this plandemic:

New “Transmissible” COVID Variant XE Dominates News Cycles

Apparently, the powers that be have decided to panic the masses once again over another “highly transmissible” COVID variant. This one is called “XE” and reports of this variant dominated the news over the weekend.

This new variant is allegedly a hybrid of two omicron strains and could be the most transmissible one yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci has already taken the time to warn the public that medical tyranny will be pushed upon them again and to “expect” it.

The World Health Organization said a hybrid of two omicron strains, BA.1 and BA.2, that was first detected in the United Kingdom and dubbed XE could be the most transmissible variant yet, according to a report by Bloomberg. It is estimated to spread 10% more easily than BA.2, which itself was more transmissible than the original omicron famous for its ease of infection. Meanwhile, in China, the ruling class is claiming that it is experiencing its biggest outbreak since Wuhan. “Authorities” have disclosed two novel omicron subvariants that don’t match any existing sequences. It’s unclear if the infections were one-off events of little significance, or if they may be a sign of problems ahead.

“If the Chinese authorities’ efforts to constrain transmission are ineffective against a highly, highly transmissible virus, like an omicron variant, this could become a threat for the rest of the world,” said Rajeev Venkayya, a former White House biodefense adviser who became the chief executive officer of drugmaker Aerium Therapeutics Inc. in March. “We know that uncontrolled transmission of the virus can lead to more viral evolution and an evolution around vaccines and therapeutics,” potentially making them less effective, he said. –Bloomberg

The new COVID “surge” (which is anything but according to the masters’ own numbers) has made people prisoners in their own homes once again.

Be prepared. Never put anything past any ruling class. Could this be the one that does real-world damage beyond people getting a cold? Or is it just more fear so when that actually deadly bug does finally get released people have already written off advice because they’ve been lied too so much? It’s hard to say. Prepare for the worst, hope for the best. It’s all any of us can do at this point. Keep using your discernment and best judgment. If you feel compelled to lockdown, do so. If you feel you should continue to live your life and prepare for tomorrow, do so. It’s still too early to tell where they’ll go with these new scariants.

Keep Fighting

One of the reasons I created a separate Substack for Ending Medical Tyranny is because stories like these need a repository for focus. On most of my sites, I intermingle stories about the pandemic and other attacks on our medical freedoms with stories about everything else that's important to Americans. By having a single-spot for those who want to fight nothing else, there's a Substack for that.

As I've said on multiple occasions recently, we must inform as many people as possible about the dangers of the Covid "vaccines" and the rise of authoritarianism under the guise of "protecting" us from the pandemic(s). Some of us would rather go to our bunker and hunker down as the rest of the world collapses, but it's helpful to gain allies by exposing them to the truth. It's also the right thing to do; if we know the truth, we shouldn't keep it secret.

Brace yourselves for whatever comes next, but don't fear it. We know how the story ends.