JD Rucker

JD Rucker

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July 2026

The DSA Is the Most Racist Faction of the Democrat Party Since the Dixiecrats Fought Against Civil Rights
The "victims" in America are not buying their White Knights' arguments.
  JD Rucker
Trump Showed the Receipts, the Math Finally Works, and Now the Senate Can Pass the SAVE America Act
There are no more excuses left in the UniParty Swamp's refrigerator.
  JD Rucker
Top Scientists Know They Rig the Game Against God
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.
  JD Rucker
America's Real Crisis Is Not Socialism, But a Nation Adrift From Its Creator
Politics and culture are important, but their degradation is a symptom of a deeper ailment in America.
  JD Rucker
The Gospel According to Marx: Why the DSA's Eschatology Is Apocalyptic for America
The Democratic Socialists of America are trying to abolish everything that makes sense other than religion. Instead of abolishing faith, they simply…
  JD Rucker

June 2026

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