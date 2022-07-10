America First Report
With Second Gas Explosion in Three Days, Are We Under Attack?
Listen now (14 min) | When food plants started getting hit, many waited until dozens were down before acknowledging they could be related. A new threat…
JD Rucker
29 min ago
With Second Gas Explosion in Three Days, Are We Under Attack?
Another Former NFL Player, 43, Dies of "Unspecified Illness"
Every couple of days we get news of someone else dying unexpectedly with no report of cause of death. This morbid trend is not prompting enough people…
JD Rucker
8 hr ago
44
14
Another Former NFL Player, 43, Dies of "Unspecified Illness"
As Americans Struggle, Our "Leaders" Have Spent More on Ukraine This Year Than the First FIVE YEARS of the War in Afghanistan
There's a difference between supporting the Ukrainian people and wasting taxpayer dollars to fuel corruption and a lost military cause. Today, Americans…
JD Rucker
21 hr ago
45
25
As Americans Struggle, Our "Leaders" Have Spent More on Ukraine This Year Than the First FIVE YEARS of the War in Afghanistan
Elon Musk Drops Twitter Bid
Many conservatives had high hopes for a Musk-owned Twitter that stopped censoring people over ideas that weren't allowed in the mainstream. Now, those…
JD Rucker
Jul 8
57
29
Elon Musk Drops Twitter Bid
The Coverup Begins: Adam Schiff Files Amendment to NDAA to Hide Democrat Wrongdoing Ahead of Midterms
Adam Schiff may be the dirtiest politician in Washington DC, which is like being the fattest pig on a hog ranch. But his dirty deeds have hit ludicrous…
JD Rucker
Jul 7
66
21
The Coverup Begins: Adam Schiff Files Amendment to NDAA to Hide Democrat Wrongdoing Ahead of Midterms
The Five Ways Globalist Elites Are Herding Americans Into Forced Dependency
There's a difference between being controlled and being dependent. Control can be broken. Dependency is far harder for people to leave. The globalist…
JD Rucker
Jul 6
59
29
The Five Ways Globalist Elites Are Herding Americans Into Forced Dependency
No, Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III Is NOT a MAGA Guy
There is massive gaslighting going on to try to tie suspected mass murderer Bobby Crimo III to the MAGA movement. This is based on minimal evidence…
JD Rucker
Jul 5
34
13
No, Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III Is NOT a MAGA Guy
Adding Insult to Injury, Fascist Twitter Censors Vaxx-Death Story From Credible Source Posted by Child of Deceased
How much confirmation about a vaccine-induced death is require before Big Tech in general and Twitter in particular will allow it to be posted…
JD Rucker
Jul 5
53
18
Adding Insult to Injury, Fascist Twitter Censors Vaxx-Death Story From Credible Source Posted by Child of Deceased
Revealed: Brian "Liberal World Order" Deese Is BlackRock's ESG Plant in the Biden White House
Who is really running the White House? We all know it isn't Joe Biden. Is Brian Deese actually calling the shots? Is he just a puppet for BlackRock and…
JD Rucker
Jul 3
42
8
Revealed: Brian "Liberal World Order" Deese Is BlackRock's ESG Plant in the Biden White House
Gaslighting Tweet of the Decade: Delusional Dictator Biden Picks a New Target to Blame for Gas Price Crisis
I've seen a lot of bad political social media posts in my life. What the Biden regime just posted may be the worst. The tone was ugly, the target was…
JD Rucker
Jul 2
67
34
Gaslighting Tweet of the Decade: Delusional Dictator Biden Picks a New Target to Blame for Gas Price Crisis
Economic Woes Hit Americans for 4th of July as the Biden Regime Laughs at Us
This weekend is a great time to spread the word that the Biden regime and their puppetmasters among the globalist elites are not really interested in…
JD Rucker
Jul 1
18
5
Economic Woes Hit Americans for 4th of July as the Biden Regime Laughs at Us
Regime Apparatchik Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Admits "Liberal World Order" Is Behind the Insanity
Globalists have become bolder and bolder in recent months because they think their plans can no longer be stopped. I disagree. We must pray for the…
JD Rucker
Jul 1
35
15
Regime Apparatchik Lets the Cat Out of the Bag, Admits "Liberal World Order" Is Behind the Insanity
