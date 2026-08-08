JD Rucker
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The WNBA Has Become the Next Version of the Marxist BLM PsyOp
With BLM, the Marxists hid their goals while trying to ride the coattails of racial division. With the WNBA, they're openly announcing their intentions.
17 hrs ago
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Fifteen Ways AI Threatens America, and the Vast Majority Have Only Heard of Five
My audience has certainly heard of or even thought about more than five of these, but have you considered all of them? You should.
Aug 7
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6 Reasons the Democrats' Money Machine Is Seizing Up
The Democrat National Committee enters the final stretch before the 2026 midterms with roughly $16 million in usable cash after debts are counted.
Aug 4
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July 2026
The DSA Is the Most Racist Faction of the Democrat Party Since the Dixiecrats Fought Against Civil Rights
The "victims" in America are not buying their White Knights' arguments.
Jul 21
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Trump Showed the Receipts, the Math Finally Works, and Now the Senate Can Pass the SAVE America Act
There are no more excuses left in the UniParty Swamp's refrigerator.
Jul 17
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Top Scientists Know They Rig the Game Against God
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.
Jul 14
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America's Real Crisis Is Not Socialism, But a Nation Adrift From Its Creator
Politics and culture are important, but their degradation is a symptom of a deeper ailment in America.
Jul 2
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The Gospel According to Marx: Why the DSA's Eschatology Is Apocalyptic for America
The Democratic Socialists of America are trying to abolish everything that makes sense other than religion. Instead of abolishing faith, they simply…
Jul 1
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June 2026
To Stop the Marxists, We Must Expose the End Game of Their Islamist "Partners"
As has been the case throughout history, the "powerful" friends of the Islamists will eventually learn who has really been in charge the whole time.
Jun 29
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The Advancing Beast System Demands Our Compliance — It's Time to Refuse
Were you made for such a time as this?
Jun 27
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Marxists and Islamists Are Bound by What They Hate... for Now
The Red-Green Alliance has been scoring victories despite their opposing views. They have a common enemy, but when that changes there will be a very…
Jun 24
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The Missing Rung: Why Morality Was Never Going to Evolve One Step at a Time
Is "incremental morality" even possible? I don't think so.
Jun 23
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© 2026 JD Rucker
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